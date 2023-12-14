Bond modification hearing scheduled for father and son accused of killing neighbor

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bond modification hearing for a father and son accused of fatally shooting their neighbor has been scheduled.

The hearing is scheduled to happen at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Ryan Lindler, Sr., 51, and Ryan Lindler, Jr., 26, were arrested after shooting 36-year-old Kevin Newhouse following an argument.

According to an incident report from LCSD, Ryan Lindler, and his son went to confront Newhouse at the 200 block of Seleta Circle after he saw him trespassing on Lindler’s property through surveillance cameras.

The Lindler’s were taken into custody and were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied them bond.

On Tuesday, attorney Eric Bland announced he would be representing Ryan Lindler, Sr., and assisting in the defense of his son. Lindler’s son will be represented by attorney Gill Bell of the law firm of Moore Bradley and Myers.

“They will be pleading not guilty at their arraignment and do believe the facts and actions taken by the defendants will show that they did not commit the murder of Mr. Newhouse. It is our hope as this case progresses the Solicitors will agree with our sentiments. This is a tragedy all the way around in this matter, " Bland said.

During Thursday’s hearing a circuit court judge will decide whether or not the Lindler’s will be given bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.