Adapting minds one toy at time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For kids who have conditions that prohibit dexterity like spina bifida and cerebral palsy, playing with certain toys can be a challenge.

Now, a Richland School District Two teacher is looking to provide toys all kids can play with.

“It’s just a way to use the technology but also our resources; there’s a better way to do this,” said Nicolas Jones, an instructor at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation.

Jones wants to solve this problem by teaching his students how to create mechanisms for toys, using 3D printing, and making these toys accessible to disabled children.

After partnering with USC’s Assistive Technology Program, Jones feels developing these toys has helped more than just his students.

“If every community did this then we wouldn’t have a problem with disabled children without toys,” Jones said, “It would be a pretty easy solve.”

Rachell Johnson is the manager of the Assistive Technology Program at the University of South Carolina (USC). Over the last five years, volunteers and students with USC have come to Jones’ class through a collaborative workshop to watch how his students make adaptive toys.

She said while it teaches everybody how the toys are made, it also helps parents and teachers financially.

“It provides that adaptive toy the parent doesn’t have to pay for, which can be hundreds of dollars,” Johnson said, “Mr. Jones was able to print a switch for 37 cents.”

In addition to giving out toys to the public at the annual workshop, USC takes additional toys back to the Columbia School of Medicine. Johnson said these workshops have helped USC create a stockpile of toys, where parents can go and grab one for their child.

“We stockpile the toys all year long,” Johnson said, “Anytime someone comes in and needs a toy, I’m able to go back to that office of ours, grab those toys, and give it to them; we give them out all year long.”

Anyone who is looking to get an adaptive toy from the School of Medicine can call the SCAPT Resource Center at 803-935-5263 and ask to arrange a time to come and pick one up. People can also find out more information about USC’s School of Medicine on their website.

