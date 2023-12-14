3 dead, 1 injured after Sumter County house fire

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - Three Sumter residents died early Wednesday morning during a house fire, the Sumter County Coroner announced.

Coroner Robbie Baker said the fire was reported around 3 am. near the 3000 block of Alcott Drive in Wedgefield.

William Murray, 57, John Elswick, 26, and Robert Blackowicz, 23, all from Sumter, were pronounced dead on scene, Baker said in a news release.

Authorities said a fourth person was transported to the Augusta Burn Center to be treated for their injuries.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is investigating the cause of the fire, along with the county sheriff’s office and state fire marshal’s office, the coroner said.

