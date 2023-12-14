Two women escaped from Richland County jail through ‘exit point’ in ceiling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two women housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center escaped Wednesday from the Richland County jail.

Richland County Director of Communications Susan O’Cain said the women “created an exit point” in the ceiling at the Delta dorm. She added that there was a “missing tile” in the ceiling of their dorm.

County officials confirmed the women took control of a contractor vehicle on Alvin S. Glenn’s campus in an effort to escape.

The two women were taken back into custody on Wednesday before they were able to escape from the detention center property.

