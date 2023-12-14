SkyView
1 person dead after Bishopville house fire

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed in a house fire in Bishopville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lee County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the area of Highway 15 North and Easy Street in Bishopville.

A mobile home, located on the 100 block of Morrow Lane, was on fire when they arrived.

The local authorities requested a SLED Arson Unit to do a cause and origin investigation. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was also called to investigate.

