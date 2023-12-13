SkyView
Sumter County deputies announce traffic detours ahead of road closure

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies said a popular road will be closed on Wednesday.

Deputies said Highway 15 from Manning Avenue to South Main Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Commuters are advised to take the following detours:

  • For traffic traveling south on Highway 15- Take Manning Avenue to West Red Bay Road to South Main Street, and from there take to Highway 15 South or Manning Road to South Guignard Parkway.
  • For traffic traveling north on Highway 15 - Take South Guignard Pkwy to Manning Rd or South Main Street, from there take West Red Bay Road to Manning Avenue to Highway 15.

