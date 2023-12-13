Sumter County deputies announce traffic detours ahead of road closure

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies said a popular road will be closed on Wednesday.

Deputies said Highway 15 from Manning Avenue to South Main Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Commuters are advised to take the following detours:

For traffic traveling south on Highway 15- Take Manning Avenue to West Red Bay Road to South Main Street, and from there take to Highway 15 South or Manning Road to South Guignard Parkway.

For traffic traveling north on Highway 15 - Take South Guignard Pkwy to Manning Rd or South Main Street, from there take West Red Bay Road to Manning Avenue to Highway 15.

