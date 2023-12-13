SkyView
SLED investigates a Winnsboro vape shop after tobacco compliance check

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Jalen Tart
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it’s investigating the actions of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in a tobacco compliance check last week at a Winnsboro vape shop.

The investigation focuses on what was captured on this surveillance video from the Planet Vapor store. The video  shows three undercover law enforcement officers entering the store on Monday December 4th.

One undercover officer is behind the counter near the vape shop employee Marquez Pauling.

You can see another officer grabbing Pauling’s arm, and pulling him around the counter to arrest him.I spoke to Pauling’s brother who is  also an employee at the shop, who wasn’t there when this happened.

He says Pauling was detained after being accused of selling tobacco to a minor prior to the officers coming into the store. He also told WIS the process of checking ID’s before a sale is normal.

Anyone buying tobacco products must be 21 or older.Pauling’s brother says the officers did not identify themselves and after searching Pauling they released him from the handcuffs.

WIS reached out to the Fairfield County Sheriff for more information. He tells us that Planet Vapor is being investigated for selling to underage customers. The Sheriff’s Office is doing it’s own internal investigation on the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

