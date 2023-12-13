Richland School District One students getting pets clean for the holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holidays get closer -- many are doing what they can to be Christmas card ready.

We all want to look and feel our best whether you be celebrating Christmas, Hannukah, or anything else-but what about those four-legged members of you family?Well a group of Richland School District 1 students are doing their part to get these furry friends looking festive with a holiday dog grooming event.

W.J. Keenan High School’s Animal Science II class will be hosting their holiday dog grooming event this Saturday, December 16th from 9AM to 3PM.

If interested you can head to W.J. Keenan High School at 361 Pisgah Church Road.

No appointment is needed and there’s just a $20 grooming fee.

