RCSD will not charge security officer accused of bringing loaded weapon to elementary school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday they would not be bringing charges against a security officer they say brought a loaded weapon to Round Top Elementary School.

Deputies responded to the school on 449 Rimer Pond Road at around 5 p.m. to a report that a loaded Smith and Wesson gun was found in the teacher’s lounge by a custodian, an incident report said.

Authorities said that the gun was a person weapon that belonged to an overnight security guard. According to the sheriff’s department, the security officer had a conceal carry permit.

Maria Yturria, deputy chief of the public affairs office, said that the sheriff’s department made the decision to not charge the officer “after consulting with both legal teams and their administrative staff.”

“It is not believed any children were placed in harm’s way,” she added.

Overnight security guards, who are Richland Two employees, are not armed, according to Richland Two district officials.

It is a crime for most people to carry a weapon on school property, according to state law. South Carolina Code 16-23-430 says, “It shall be unlawful for any person, except state, county, or municipal law enforcement officers or personnel authorized by school officials, to carry on his person, while on any elementary or secondary school property, a knife, with a blade over two inches long, a blackjack, a metal pipe or pole, firearms, or any other type of weapon, device, or object which may be used to inflict bodily injury or death.”

Carrying a weapon on school property is a felony and those charged could face up to five years in prison.

