Primetime Pups: Roxy

By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve been introduced to the team over at Final Victory Animal Rescue a few times now and we’re always grateful for the work they do.

Now, we’re doing our part to help some of their furry friends find their forever homes.Every Monday at 7:30,  we’ll bring you Final Victory’s adoptable dog of the week in a segment we’re calling “Primetime Pups”.

Joining us tonight is General Manager of Final Victory Animal Rescue, Michael Sniezek and this week’s Primetime Pup, Roxy.

This 3-year-old Terrier - American Staffordshire & Mix is house and crate trained, loves all kids, and enjoys spending time playing fetch, napping in the sun, and snuggling on the couch.

Head to www.finalvictoryrescue.com for all adoption details over visit the team in person at 919 N Lucas St in West Columbia.

