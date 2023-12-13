SkyView
Newberry County coroner identifies pedestrian fatally hit by train

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified a pedestrian who was fatally hit by a train on Tuesday.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the CR Koon Highway across from Creative Liquid Coatings in Prosperity.

Kneece identified the pedestrian as 42-year-old James T. Bookman, of Prosperity, who was pronounced at the incident location.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

