Mother of Dent Middle School student seeks justice after daughter’s brutal assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of a student at Dent Middle School says she fighting for justice after a video showed her daughter as the victim of a brutal attack at the hands of other classmates.

Latasha Hicks, the mother of the student that was assaulted says the fight happened back in May and while her daughter suffered a concussion the students were never suspended from the school.

Dent Middle School falls under Richland School District Two. District leaders there say because this fight did not happen on school grounds there’s really nothing they can do about it. However, law enforcement has since gotten involved and five students you see in this video have been charged with assault and battery by a mob in the third degree.

“I feel like I failed her, because I wasn’t there to help her,” said LaTasha Hicks.

Hicks is the mother to the girl you see in this video on the ground being beaten by a group teens. She says this all started with her daughter being bullied by a boy in her classroom.

“My daughter is new to the school. So, she doesn’t really know too many people,” said Hicks.

She says it started with this boy stealing her daughter’s charger. Then Hicks says a few days later that same boy broke her daughter’s glasses. When her daughter told her teacher, Hicks says

“He called her a snitch,” she said. “So to punish my daughter, he has an older sister, and they all plotted to teach her a lesson,” she added.

Hicks says that’s what led to this. Several students attacking her daughter. Punching and even kicking her in the head.

“Latasha wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” said James Brogdon.

Brogdon is Hicks’ attorney.

He says “These kids and I hesitate to call them kids, these young adults who were involved and who beat her daughter receive a punishment that’s sufficient.”

Hicks says she’s been in and out of the courtroom fighting for justice for her daughter and felt like she was getting somewhere when those kids involved were charged, but just recently she was told the solicitor on the case was looking to have the kids enrolled in the Youth Advocate Program program in lieu of the criminal charges. Meanwhile, Hicks’ says what happened to her daughter points to a bigger issue.

“Where’s the police presence on that road?” she asked.

" When they know it’s fights. There’s documents showing that there’s fights after school. I’m fighting so hard and I’m fighting the right way. So. I don’t see why if there’s video, why is this not being addressed.” she added.

Hicks’ daughter has returned to the school since that fight in May but she says she hasn’t been the same. She says before the incident her daughter would walk to and from school, but now a family member is picking her up.

WIS did reach out to the solicitor’s office for comment they sent us this statement it says quote “The Family Court has jurisdiction over juvenile matters in South Carolina and these matters are closed to the public. The legal process can take several months to complete from the date of arrest.”

Watch the full video below:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.