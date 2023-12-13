Juvenile correction officer fired, charged with misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A juvenile correction officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) was arrested and charged with misconduct in office.

Officials said Alexander Howell, 33, of Lexington, was fired after an investigation revealed he accepted financial payment from youth in the care of DJJ in exchange for contraband. He is currently at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

