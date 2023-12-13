Heroes remembered in nationwide Wreaths Across America ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 and Wreaths Across America are teaming up to honor fallen heroes.

On Saturday at noon, wreaths will be placed on late-service men’s and women’s graves at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Heather Johnson joined WIS Sunrise to talk all about this incredible initiative with Wreaths Across America and how you can help.

