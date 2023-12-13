Fort Jackson says no signs of foul play in death of Staff Sergeant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson says there is no apparent signs of foul play in the death of 34-year-old Staff Sergeant Allen Burtram. The US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case after Burtram was found dead on post last Friday.

“People need to remember that he was an amazing man, an awesome nephew, (and) the greatest son a mother and father could have,” Staff Sgt. Burtram’s Aunt Peggy Davis said.

After graduating high school in 2009, Burtram spent 12 years in the Army, with the last 18 months as a drill sergeant on Fort Jackson. In his career, he was deployed to Kuwait for eight months and served in Korea for 12 months.

“(He was) the best husband that he could be, and the best father to his children that any child could ever want.” Davis said.

Davis says Burtram was recently promoted to drill sergeant at Fort Jackson roughly six months ago. She recalls when he lived with her for a short time and says he touched the lives of many.

“He loved being around people, loved to make people smile; the highlight of the party is what you could say he was,” Davis said, “He brightened people’s lives all the time; he put a smile on your face even when you didn’t want him to.”

Fort Jackson personnel are continuing to provide support to the Burtram family and his fellow soldiers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.