FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry conditions remain through Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Our region remains in the grips of a drier and colder pattern as the week rolls on!

First Alert Headlines

Dry conditions hold up through Friday with a good deal of sunshine.

Cold morning starts remain as a trend, with some lows falling into the 20s.

Clouds increase in a good capacity into Saturday, with rain potential looming on Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Our Wednesday morning will be freezing cold again, as lows plummet into the upper 20s for most of the Midlands. High temps will make a nice turnaround today though, increasing close to 60 degrees.

High pressure is still in command of our weather overall this week, keeping us dry and mostly sunny, with temperatures staying below average. High temps will continue to hold in the 50s for the most part, and overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 20s.

Clouds increase in a good capacity into Saturday, with rain potential looming on Sunday. This is all due to a low pressure system that is projected to press towards South Carolina by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near or just shy of 60 degrees, following up early chills.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies win out. Cooler, with highs back down in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-50s after early morning 20s.

Saturday: Clouds increase with highs pushing back to the upper 50s.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers with some breezy winds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

