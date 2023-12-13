SkyView
Body found in pond near Lexington County Amazon facility

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County authorities confirmed a body was found Wednesday in a retention pond near an Amazon facility on the 12th Street Extention.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at the location.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

