Body found in pond near Lexington County Amazon facility

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County authorities confirmed a body was found Wednesday in a retention pond near an Amazon facility on the 12th Street Extention.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at the location.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.