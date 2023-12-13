SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.(WMTW, KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three popular retailers are pulling a product marketed to children.

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. They’re said to help kids with fine motor skills and counting. But, when exposed to liquid, they can expand to 100 times their initial size and weight, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For that reason, experts say the beads are a big health risk for children if ingested.

Earlier this year, the CPSC issued a safety alert about the beads saying they can cause a variety of serious symptoms and life-threatening injuries, which could require surgery to remove.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting
Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting
During the holiday season, many people are looking to share gifts that have special meaning,...
A Legacy of Love: Craig Melvin’s family home repurposed into transitional housing
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary
​ WIS - Digital Content ​ The mother of a student at Dent Middle School says she fighting for...
Mother of Dent Middle School student seeks justice after daughter’s brutal assault
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right) will be represented by the well-known...
Bland Richter law firm to represent father, son charged in Lexington County murder case

Latest News

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Hunter Biden gives a statement on Capitol Hill. (CNN)
Hunter Biden makes defiant statement at the Capitol
Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting
Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting