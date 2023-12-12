South Carolina State University to introduce new Head Football Coach Chennis Berry

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University will introduce its new football head coach Chennis Berry in a news conference.

The university named Berry as their new football coach a few weeks back.

The introduction will happen at noon on Tuesday in the Presidents’ State Room on campus at the Hugine Suites Complex adjacent to Geathers Street.

Berry will replace Buddy Pough, who retired after 23 seasons with the university. He comes out of Benedict College in Columbia where he led the Tigers in back-to-back SIAC championships in 2022 and 2023.

