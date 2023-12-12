Soda City Live: Visiting Aging Loved Ones for the Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays are a great time to visit family and friends that you may not get to see very often.

It’s also a great time to assess the needs of elderly loved ones who may live alone.

Dr. Macie Smith shares tips on visiting elderly loved ones and reasons why the holidays could be a great opportunity to ensure they have all they need.

Here are a few things to look out for that may reveal some cognitive concerns:

Personal hygiene

Home cleanliness

Eating

Trouble tracking conversation

Repeating

What you should do:

Ask others what they’ve experienced

Talk with loved one

Schedule medical appointment

Dr. Smith also shares details about a holiday movie “Forgetting Christmas”, that sheds light on what it’s like to care for a loved one with memory loss.

The premiere will take place at the Nickelodeon Theatre in Downtown Columbia.

To contact Dr. Macie Smith, Click here.

