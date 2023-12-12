Soda City Live: Sierra & Bille Jean get creative with puffy paint

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Glue, Shaving Cream and food coloring is all you need to make a fun memory with your children this holiday season.

Today on the show, we demonstrate how to make “puffy paint” using items post people have in their homes.

Ingredients:

Liquid Glue

White Shaving cream

Construction paper, poster, or canvas

food coloring/ dye

popsicle sticks

You can use a pencil to pre-trace the image of your choice.

Let us know how it goes!

