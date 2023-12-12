SkyView
Soda City Live: Knowing your home’s equity

If you've been paying your mortgage for a few years now, you might be wondering how much of your home you actually own
By Steven Fulton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Homeowners-- If you’ve been paying your mortgage for a few years now, you might be wondering how much of your home you actually own and how you can access the cash you’ve accumulated other financial goals.it’s called equity. Knowyourequity.com is a resource for homeowners who would like to find out if they have equity in their property and if so, how much equity they have.

Equity can possibly be used for debt management, retirement funds, or purchasing a new home. If you want to downsize or move to another area, equity gives you purchasing power.

To find out the correct market value of your home, there is one way to do it and that is to have a professional prepare a current market analysis on your home. And this is what is offered at knowyourequity.com.

