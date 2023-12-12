SkyView
Soda City Live: Holiday Food Ideas and Presentation Techniques

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re entertaining guests this holiday season and looking for food ideas, or looking for a way to spruce up your food presentation, look no further.

The Epicurean Table, a high-end farm-to-table restaurant in Hopkins joins our Soda City Live crew to show off some awesome ideas based on their menu and even how to take your presentation to the next level.

For more on The Epicurean Table, Click here.

