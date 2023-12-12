Police: Denmark man charged with attempted murder after SC State University shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Denmark man who allegedly shot and injured one person following an altercation in a campus residence hall of South Carolina State University is facing multiple charges, campus officials said Tuesday.

South Carolina Campus police have charged Azaurien Ghykes Haigler, 18, after Haigler allegedly shot a male victim in the upper torso during a physical altercation in Building F of Hugine Suites on Dec. 1.

Detectives added Haigler had a .9mm handgun at the time of shooting and Haigler was previously placed on trespass notice from campus on Nov. 8, 2023.

The incident was reported at 7:24 p.m. and campus police responded immediately and determined Haigler had left campus.

Haigler was charged with assault/attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of another crime, and trespassing. He was held without bond following deferral in a hearing Monday in Orangeburg County Magistrate Court.

The SC State Campus police investigation is continuing with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.