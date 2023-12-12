SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting

Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting
Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating a shooting where one person was and killed.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at the Abbott Arms Apartments at approximately 11 pm on Monday.

The department confirmed one person was shot, taken to the hospital, and later died from their injuries.

According to an incident report, officers were met with multiple witnesses who said they heard two men arguing and a large number of shots being fired before a dark vehicle left the scene of the shooting at a high speed.

The report also stated officers found approximately 2 shell casings and one under the tire of a patrol car. Once the officer removed the patrol car, they said more shell casings were found.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 1-888-CRIMESC or contact the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blythewood Mayor speaks on MPA Lawsuit
Newly elected Blythewood Mayor reveals the town spent more than $500,000 in litigation
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant...
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead
Regina Arroyo
Death of missing Barnwell County woman ruled a homicide, coroner says
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away at the age of 70.
Celebration of life for ‘Gamecock Jesus’ announced

Latest News

First Alert News Center - Top 5 stories
A father and son charged in the murder of a Lexington County man will plead not guilty,...
Bland Richter law firm to represent father, son charged in Lexington County murder case
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary
The university named Chennis Berry as their new football coach to replace Buddy Pough, who...
WATCH: South Carolina State University to introduce new Head Football Coach Chennis Berry