Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is investigating a shooting where one person was and killed.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at the Abbott Arms Apartments at approximately 11 pm on Monday.

The department confirmed one person was shot, taken to the hospital, and later died from their injuries.

According to an incident report, officers were met with multiple witnesses who said they heard two men arguing and a large number of shots being fired before a dark vehicle left the scene of the shooting at a high speed.

The report also stated officers found approximately 2 shell casings and one under the tire of a patrol car. Once the officer removed the patrol car, they said more shell casings were found.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 1-888-CRIMESC or contact the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.