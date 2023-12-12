SkyView
Organization holds poverty simulation to understand realities in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local organization is gearing up to hold a poverty simulation to help members understand the realities of poverty in South Carolina.

Homeless No More will have their participants experience what a month living in poverty is like. They will be put in situations with a lack of resources — and forced to make difficult choices.

President and chief executive officer of Homeless No More Lila Anna Sauls spoke with WIS News 10 about it.

