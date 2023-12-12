Midlands Harvest Hope Food Bank closed due to gas leak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands branch of the Harvest Hope Food Bank has closed due to a gas leak.

Officials said the location will be closed until the leak is fixed but administrators are hopeful to resume operations on Dec. 13.

“Unexpected closings such as this during the holiday season severely impact families in need,” stated Erinn Rowe, CEO. “With resources already stretched thin, losing even one day sets us back in our mission to feed South Carolina’s hungriest neighbors. We urge anyone that can to consider donating - food, time, or funds - so we can get back on track.”

If you would like to get involved and help feed families this holiday season, visit here and if you need assistance, visit here.

