SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands community mourns death of Sumter County Senior Deputy

A beloved member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and a three-year veteran of law...
A beloved member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and a three-year veteran of law enforcement, Sr. Deputy William Mosier, passed away Tuesday morning,(Sumter county Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County community mourned the loss of deputy William Mosier, who passed away Tuesday morning.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office officials said Mosier had been employed with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for about 7 months.

Mosier was hired as a certified Class 1 Deputy, and he arrived after service with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Administrators added Mosier was one of Sumter County’s K9 handlers with “Rojo” as his partner.

Community members said Mosier was known for being upbeat, smiling, and energetic. Mosier was a kind man who loved his wife, family, coworkers, and his work as a Sheriff’s Deputy.

“At the Sheriff’s Office, we are like family, so the passing of Sr. Deputy Mosier is difficult for us. He was down-to-earth, enthusiastic, committed to excellence, and had a good sense of humor. He was an excellent deputy and will be missed.” Said Sheriff Anothy Dennis.

Mosier started at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on May 30, 2023, with an end of watch Dec. 12, 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blythewood Mayor speaks on MPA Lawsuit
Newly elected Blythewood Mayor reveals the town spent more than $500,000 in litigation
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant...
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead
Regina Arroyo
Death of missing Barnwell County woman ruled a homicide, coroner says
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary

Latest News

Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right) will be represented by the well-known...
Bland Richter law firm to represent father, son charged in Lexington County murder case
Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting
Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting
First Alert News Center - Top 5 stories
A father and son charged in the murder of a Lexington County man will plead not guilty,...
Bland Richter law firm to represent father, son charged in Lexington County murder case