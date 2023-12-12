Midlands community mourns death of Sumter County Senior Deputy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County community mourned the loss of deputy William Mosier, who passed away Tuesday morning.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office officials said Mosier had been employed with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for about 7 months.

Mosier was hired as a certified Class 1 Deputy, and he arrived after service with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Administrators added Mosier was one of Sumter County’s K9 handlers with “Rojo” as his partner.

Community members said Mosier was known for being upbeat, smiling, and energetic. Mosier was a kind man who loved his wife, family, coworkers, and his work as a Sheriff’s Deputy.

“At the Sheriff’s Office, we are like family, so the passing of Sr. Deputy Mosier is difficult for us. He was down-to-earth, enthusiastic, committed to excellence, and had a good sense of humor. He was an excellent deputy and will be missed.” Said Sheriff Anothy Dennis.

Mosier started at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on May 30, 2023, with an end of watch Dec. 12, 2023.

