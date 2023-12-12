Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported a weapon was found on the school property of Round Top Elementary.

Deputies said they responded to the school about the found weapon on Monday around 5 p.m. after being contacted by the assistant principal

The loaded weapon was found in a teacher’s workroom by the evening custodian, according to RCSD.

The weapon was collected by deputies and placed into evidence.

Deputies said it is believed no children were in harm’s way.

