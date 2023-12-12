A Legacy of Love: Craig Melvin’s family home repurposed into transitional housing

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - During the holiday season, many people are looking to share gifts that have special meaning, “Today Show” host and WIS News 10 alum Criag Melvin came home to South Carolina to help deliver a gift that can be best described as a legacy of Love.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Cayce, you will find a sweet home where treasured memories live for Craig and his family.

“We just have so many fond memories here growing up) this was like my mom’s childhood home and where she was living when she was pregnant with me so I guess I kind of beat-bopped around here too,” said Craig.

The house was built by Craig’s great-grandmother in 1950. After four generations of Sunday dinners, birthdays, holidays, and challenging times too, the home sat empty for a while.

When Craigh realized the home was about to be sold at auction, he stepped in to save it, but he did not just buy it, in honor of his mom, he decided to pay it forward.

“For you as her son to be able to make this happen. What does that mean for you … I am I’ve told you this, before I’ve been blessed, beyond measure, and my mom has always been a giver, always throughout her life even in this chapter of her life she just wants to give. A part of my motivation is giving her another opportunity to give.” Said Melvin.

Betty Jo Melvin serves as a volunteer board member for Family Promise, a non-profit that provides transitional housing for families in need.

The Melvin family decided to lease the house to Family Promise for 25 years for one dollar a year.

It took a lot of work to make the house a home again, crews tore it up from the floor up, Craig’s family paid for the project, and dozens of local businesses and organizations helped with the renovations.

The work led to a magical moment when Craig and his mom welcomed a new family to call this home.

“We’re beyond blessed, everyone doesn’t get this opportunity, and we are beyond blessed to be able to have this opportunity,” said Jamaila Buckhanon, who has a son, Jakai, 15, and a daughter, Jania, 5.

Each child has their own room, and a place to call home with special touches that give comfort, joy, hope, and a peace of mind.

“my hopes and dreams for me and my family is that we will be able to receive greater things in life and let this be a start of something new, we will be able to grow and grow and be able to learn from what we’ve been through in the past and just be able to enjoy life to the fullest because we only get one chance” said Melvin.

In addition to sharing a family home, they also share a guardian angel. The playset in the backyard was dedicated in memory of Craig’s niece, Jasmine, who died of cancer at the age of 3 but taught us all so much about making the most of every moment and living a life of love and compassion.

“My prayer is that they have as many fond memories and experience as much love and family as I did growing up, as my mother did growing up this is a house that has been a family for generations for generations. I hope, I pray that they experience that they will, this is a special place”

Craigh’s mom, Betty Jo Melvin, Jeffrey Armstrong, executive director of the local chapter of Family Promise, and the Buckhanon family joined Primetime to speak about the legacy of love.

