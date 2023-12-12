FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We remain with our drier & cooler pattern!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dry conditions will continue to dominate with cooler morning lows through the work & school week!

First Alert Headlines

Dry conditions hold for this week with a good deal of sunshine.

Cold morning starts remain as a trend, with some days falling into the 20s for the work week.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Our Tuesday morning will be freezing cold as lows plummet into the upper 20s for most of the Midlands.

A cold, Canadian high pressure will dominate our weather overall this week, keeping us dry and mostly sunny, with temperatures staying below average. High temps will continue to hold in the 50s for the most part, and overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Long range models are still trying to figure out our next chance for rain, which looks to settle in on Sunday for the time being. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Still cool with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near or just shy of 60 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies win out. Cooler with highs back down in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs pushing back to the upper 50s.

