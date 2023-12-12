SkyView
Deputies investigate after pedestrian struck by train in Newberry County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple agencies are on the scene following a Newberry County train collision.

Deputies said law enforcement, fire, rescue, and EMS are at CR Koon Highway across from Creative Liquid Coatings in Prosperity working after a pedestrian was struck by a CSX train near a private crossing.

Investigators have started work to confirm the victim’s identity and current condition.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

