Deputies investigate after pedestrian struck by train in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple agencies are on the scene following a Newberry County train collision.

Deputies said law enforcement, fire, rescue, and EMS are at CR Koon Highway across from Creative Liquid Coatings in Prosperity working after a pedestrian was struck by a CSX train near a private crossing.

Investigators have started work to confirm the victim’s identity and current condition.

