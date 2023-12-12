SkyView
Camden residents raise concern over potential water main breaks

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Residents on Arnett Drive in Camden are concerned about what they said are repeated water main breaks impacting their neighborhood. 

Regina Lynch is one Camden resident who has been concerned over this issue since she was young.

“I don’t know if I have any structural or any water damage to my house,” Lynch said. “I have a company that’s coming to check that out.”

Lynch said this wasn’t the first time she’s seen what she called a water-main break by her house on Arnett Drive. She’s lived at this house since she was young and has seen this same issue on her street at least three times over the past few years.

Lynch claimed because the water ran off into her property, bringing mud and sand into her front yard, the City of Camden should be responsible in cleaning it up.

“There are yards of mud and debris in my yard,” Lynch said. “I don’t think me and my husband should be responsible for cleaning [it] up.”

Kershaw County Councilman Brant Tomlinson spoke with Regina over the weekend on how the issue could be resolved. He feels the city should be responsible for helping her clean up the damage left behind.

“A water main break is a terrible issue,” Tomlinson said. “For the City not to come in and financially substitute the damages to a homeowner who takes pride in their property is a real issue.”

