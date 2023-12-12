Bringing Women Together to Inspire Change in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Empowering women and inspiring conversations--that is the goal of the United Way’s Women in Philanthropy.

This week this organization is holding a leadership breakfast to reflect on the commitment to making a difference for women in the Midlands.

Joining us today is Tashawn Wilson--United Way Events Committee Vice Chair--and Tammy Jones--Women in Philanthropy Vice Chair.

