SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bringing Women Together to Inspire Change in the Midlands

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Empowering women and inspiring conversations--that is the goal of the United Way’s Women in Philanthropy.

This week this organization is holding a leadership breakfast to reflect on the commitment to making a difference for women in the Midlands.

Joining us today is Tashawn Wilson--United Way Events Committee Vice Chair--and Tammy Jones--Women in Philanthropy Vice Chair.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blythewood Mayor speaks on MPA Lawsuit
Newly elected Blythewood Mayor reveals the town spent more than $500,000 in litigation
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant...
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead
Regina Arroyo
Death of missing Barnwell County woman ruled a homicide, coroner says
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary

Latest News

During the holiday season, many people are looking to share gifts that have special meaning,...
A Legacy of Love: Craig Melvin’s family home repurposed into transitional housing
WIS 5-5:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Harvest Hope Food Bank closed due to gas leak
WIS 5-5:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Woman in philanthropy breakfast, Empower her: Women leading the way
Oregon Food Bank helping stock school food pantry in Gladstone
Midlands Harvest Hope Food Bank closed due to gas leak