Bland Richter law firm to represent father, son charged in Lexington County murder case

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A father and son charged in the murder of a Lexington County man will plead not guilty, according to their law firm.

Ryan Lindler, Sr., 51, and Ryan Lindler, Jr., 26, will be represented by well-known law firm Bland Richter, the same law firm that represented financial crimes victims of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

The pair are charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Dec. 6 at a home on Seleta Circle, where arrest warrants say Kevin Newhouse, 36, was shot multiple times.

An arraignment date hasn’t been scheduled at this time, but Bland said they are waiting for a bond hearing.

The law firm released a statement Tuesday that said the case is “tragic and sad not only for the victim and his family, but also for Mr. Linderler, his son and the entire Lindler family.”

It went on to claim the case will test property owner rights.

According to an incident report from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Ryan Lindler, Jr., told deputies he saw Newhouse trespassing on his property through surveillance cameras.

The report stated that’s when he and his father went to confront Newhouse.

