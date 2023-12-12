SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote

FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix.(Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix, KPHO reports.

Arizona Game and Fish Department authorities say the child was bitten on the leg while walking with family members on Saturday. A man was bitten in the same area while jogging. On Monday, a man was bitten on the heel.

The attacks were reported just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.

All victims received medical treatment and rabies shots.

Authorities say they removed one coyote on Sunday evening, but are still searching the area.

Wildlife officers are posting notices throughout the area to inform people of the coyote issues. They advise the public to know their surroundings and keep an eye on wildlife nearby.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blythewood Mayor speaks on MPA Lawsuit
Newly elected Blythewood Mayor reveals the town spent more than $500,000 in litigation
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant...
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Regina Arroyo
Death of missing Barnwell County woman ruled a homicide, coroner says
Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away at the age of 70.
Celebration of life for ‘Gamecock Jesus’ announced

Latest News

File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We remain with our drier & cooler pattern!
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023