SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg County woman reported missing in contact with family and safe, deputies say

Deputies have started a search for a woman who was last seen walking away from her boyfriend’s...
Deputies have started a search for a woman who was last seen walking away from her boyfriend’s car Wed. afternoon.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported the family of a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing said they are in contact with her and she is safe.

Deputies announced on Friday, Dec. 8 Lexus Williams was last seen at the Valero gas station on Magnolia Street around noon on Dec. 6.

On Monday, deputies said they were told by Williams’ family members she is safe and in contact with them.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant...
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead
One person is dead after the vehicle they were driving struck a tree in Lexington County...
Trooper: 1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Lexington County
WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in...
Lexington residents speak out following arrest of father and son accused of killing neighbor
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Lingering showers and gusty winds tonight then dry and much cooler this week
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following a Sunday morning shooting in Eastover.
Richland County deputies investigate after 1 injured following shooting in Eastover

Latest News

Newly elected Blythewood mayor to discuss MPA Strategies LLC lawsuit
Newly elected Blythewood mayor to discuss MPA Strategies LLC lawsuit
Menorah Lighting celebrating Hanukkah to be held at SC State House
Menorah Lighting celebrating Hanukkah to be held at SC State House
Rascal is a 1-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday - Rascal
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier & colder air takes over the Midlands!