Orangeburg County woman reported missing in contact with family and safe, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported the family of a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing said they are in contact with her and she is safe.

Deputies announced on Friday, Dec. 8 Lexus Williams was last seen at the Valero gas station on Magnolia Street around noon on Dec. 6.

On Monday, deputies said they were told by Williams’ family members she is safe and in contact with them.

