Orangeburg County Fire District responds to propane leak at Dollar General

The leak was patched and the faulty cylinder was retrieved.
The leak was patched and the faulty cylinder was retrieved.(Orangeburg County Fire District)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Fire District crews responded to a gas leak at a Dollar General on Sunday.

Firefighters said a quick assessment determined the leak was coming from a 20 lb. cylinder in an exchange rack. The cylinder was removed to a safe location, after inspection the leak was found on the bottom from a pinpoint hole.

The leak was patched and the faulty cylinder was retrieved.

Firefighters provided safety tips for using and exchanging racks:

1. **Ventilation is Crucial: ** Always use exchange racks in well-ventilated areas to prevent gas buildup.

2. **No Smoking Zone: ** Keep away from exchange racks if you’re smoking. Open flames and gas don’t mix!

3. **Report Any Concerns: ** If you notice something off, report it immediately to store staff or emergency services. When using exchange racks, always note the emergency number in case you have an issue at home.

