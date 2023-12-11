Orangeburg County Fire District responds to propane leak at Dollar General

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Fire District crews responded to a gas leak at a Dollar General on Sunday.

Firefighters said a quick assessment determined the leak was coming from a 20 lb. cylinder in an exchange rack. The cylinder was removed to a safe location, after inspection the leak was found on the bottom from a pinpoint hole.

The leak was patched and the faulty cylinder was retrieved.

Firefighters provided safety tips for using and exchanging racks:

1. **Ventilation is Crucial: ** Always use exchange racks in well-ventilated areas to prevent gas buildup.

2. **No Smoking Zone: ** Keep away from exchange racks if you’re smoking. Open flames and gas don’t mix!

3. **Report Any Concerns: ** If you notice something off, report it immediately to store staff or emergency services. When using exchange racks, always note the emergency number in case you have an issue at home.

