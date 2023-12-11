SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Menorah Lighting celebrating Hanukkah to be held at SC State House

Menorah Lighting celebrating Hanukkah to be held at SC State House
Menorah Lighting celebrating Hanukkah to be held at SC State House(KWQC)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the fifth day of Chanukah. The Capital City is set to shine bright during a public Menorah lighting that took place at the State House.

The Chabad of South Carolina is organizing the event on Monday at 6 p.m.

Officials said the event will feature an array of state and community leaders including Governor Henry McMaster, Mayor Daniel Rickerman, Representative Beth Bernstein, Sherriff Leon Lott and special guest Senior Advisor to President Steve Benjamin.

There will be hot latkes and doughnuts, traditional Hanukkah foods.

“The Rebbe taught that not only is celebrating Hanukkah a vital part of Jewish life–where it has become a potent point of light and Jewish pride and confidence for American Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism–but also represents key American values, namely those of liberty and independence,” said Rabbi Levi Marrus. “The holiday of Hanukkah underscores the fact that American culture has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to communal life, both materially and spiritually.”

For more information, click here

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant...
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead
One person is dead after the vehicle they were driving struck a tree in Lexington County...
Trooper: 1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Lexington County
WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in...
Lexington residents speak out following arrest of father and son accused of killing neighbor
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Lingering showers and gusty winds tonight then dry and much cooler this week
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following a Sunday morning shooting in Eastover.
Richland County deputies investigate after 1 injured following shooting in Eastover

Latest News

Rascal is a 1-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday - Rascal
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
Furry Friends Friday - Rascal
Christmas is a time to make memories with your loved ones, but what do you do when they begin...
Awareness: “Forgetting Christmas,” how the newly released movie serves as a conversation starter to help seniors with memory loss during the holidays
Awareness: “Forgetting Christmas”