Menorah Lighting celebrating Hanukkah to be held at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the fifth day of Chanukah. The Capital City is set to shine bright during a public Menorah lighting that took place at the State House.

The Chabad of South Carolina is organizing the event on Monday at 6 p.m.

Officials said the event will feature an array of state and community leaders including Governor Henry McMaster, Mayor Daniel Rickerman, Representative Beth Bernstein, Sherriff Leon Lott and special guest Senior Advisor to President Steve Benjamin.

There will be hot latkes and doughnuts, traditional Hanukkah foods.

“The Rebbe taught that not only is celebrating Hanukkah a vital part of Jewish life–where it has become a potent point of light and Jewish pride and confidence for American Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism–but also represents key American values, namely those of liberty and independence,” said Rabbi Levi Marrus. “The holiday of Hanukkah underscores the fact that American culture has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to communal life, both materially and spiritually.”

