Furry Friends Friday - Rascal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rascal is a 1-year-old Pointer mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Rascal was found as a stray by animal control. He was microchipped so Pawmetto Lifeline was able to locate his owner easily. However, the owner did not want him back when they found out he would be neutered. It is a city and county ordinance that any dog found at large must be altered before returning to its owner. Rascal’s owner no longer saw any value in him since she could no longer breed him to make money, and that is very sad.

Rascal is a phenomenal dog, and he deserves a loving family that will never abandon him! He is incredibly sweet and loyal. Rascal just wants to love and be loved. This handsome boy has never met a stranger and loves being around humans, getting lots of kisses and belly rubs! He loves cuddles and sitting on your lap. Rascal is a very friendly guy and wags his whole body when he’s happy! He likes to tote toys around in his mouth and sets them down gently, almost as if he has had some bird-dog training.

Rascal loves other dogs and even cats! He walks pretty well on a leash and is crate-trained. He is an all-around good boy!

If you are interested in adopting Rascal, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

