FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier & colder air takes over the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Colder temperatures are taking over again, but the Midlands will hold on to a lot of sunshine this week!

wis (wis)

First Alert Headlines

Dry conditions take over for this week with a good deal of sunshine.

Much cooler for the work & school week, with cold morning starts.

First Alert Summary

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Good morning my friends! Highs for our Monday will only top out in the low 50s for today, under bright sunny skies. We’ll generally keep with winds out of a northerly direction, helping to hold temperatures to colder levels for us this week.

wis (wis)

Tuesday morning will be freezing cold as lows plummet into the upper 20s for most of the Midlands, with mid-20s for some!

A cold, Canadian high pressure will dominate our weather overall this week, keeping us dry and mostly sunny, with temperatures staying below average. High temps will continue to hold in the 50s for the most part, and overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

wis (wis)

Long range models are still trying to figure out our next chance for rain, which looks to settle in on Sunday for the time being.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plenty of sunshine, but much cooler. Highs mostly in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Still cool with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies win out. Cooler with highs back down in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.