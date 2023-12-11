SkyView
Death of missing Barnwell County woman ruled a homicide, coroner says

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher announced the death of a missing Barnwell County woman who was found dead has been ruled a homicide.

On Sunday, Fisher was called to the North Fork Edisto River near Wagner Highway in the Leesville area of Lexington County about a body that was found in the river by a kayaker.

The body was identified as Regina Veronica Arroyo, 56, of Barnwell, who was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 30.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at MUSC in Charleston; however, Fisher said the results are not being released until the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department conducts further investigation.

