Celebration of life for ‘Gamecock Jesus’ announced

Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away at the age of 70.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A celebration of life for Carlton Thompson, the man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has been announced.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, news of the passing of one of the biggest Gamecocks fans was announced by his family members. He was 70-years-old.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Shives Funeral Home at 7600 Trenholm Road.

Thompson, who told WIS News 10 in September he was battling prostate cancer for the past year, was known to have an undying support for the Gamecocks since he attended his first USC game in 1968.

Since his passing, many have poured tributes to Thompson highlighting his love and unique support to the Gamecocks.

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Lingering showers and gusty winds tonight then dry and much cooler this week

