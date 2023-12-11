SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant...
Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead
One person is dead after the vehicle they were driving struck a tree in Lexington County...
Trooper: 1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Lexington County
WIS is learning more Information about a father and son connected to a deadly shooting in...
Lexington residents speak out following arrest of father and son accused of killing neighbor
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following a Sunday morning shooting in Eastover.
Richland County deputies investigate after 1 injured following shooting in Eastover
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Lingering showers and gusty winds tonight then dry and much cooler this week

Latest News

A man returns to his seat during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting, Thursday, Dec. 7,...
Biden is hosting a Hanukkah ceremony at the White House as fears mount about rising antisemitism
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
Biden announces 3 decommissioned Philadelphia fire companies are reopening with federal funds
This provided image shows Kate Cox, a woman who was being prevented from getting an abortion...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Those lines will be open from 5 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.
Families Helping Families 2023: Goal to help more than 3,700 families across the Midlands
Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.
Hiker rescued after being pinned under massive boulder