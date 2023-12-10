Trooper: 1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after the vehicle they were driving struck a tree in Lexington County reported the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2009 Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on U.S. Highway 178, about 4.5 miles south of Batesburg-Leesville, when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is furthering an investigation into the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.