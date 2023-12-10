SkyView
South Carolina fends off feisty East Carolina in first visit to ECU since 1988

Gamecocks guys basketball vs East Carolina on Dec. 17, 2022.
Gamecocks guys basketball vs East Carolina on Dec. 17, 2022.(Gamecocks men basketball twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson and Myles Stute scored 15 points apiece and South Carolina held on to beat East Carolina 68-62 on Saturday.

B.J. Mack added 13 points for the Gamecocks (8-1) which shot 43.8% (21 for 48 overall). Johnson, Stute and Mack combined to make 14 of the team’s 21-made baskets.

RJ Felton scored 15 points, Ezra Ausar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. scored 14 points apiece and Brandon Johnson 10 for East Carolina (6-4).

Mack’s 3-pointer with 1:22 left gave South Carolina a 62-60 lead and it never trailed again. Pettiford tied it after an ECU timeout before Mack made 1 of 2 foul shots with 37 seconds left for a 63-62 advantage. On its next possession, Ausar lost control of the ball underneath the basket and it went out of bounds. Ta’Lon Cooper made 1 of 2 fouls shots on South Carolina’s next possession for a two-point lead. ECU’s Pettiford turned it over on the Pirates next possession and Davis sank two foul shots with four seconds left for the final margin.

East Carolina rallied from a 35-28 halftime deficit and outscored the Gamecocks 12-3 and took its first lead at 40-38 on Ausar’s soft layin in the lane.

The Gamecocks turned an 11-10 lead into a 23-12 margin with 3-pointers coming from Davis, two from Cooper and Morris Ugusuk with each make off an assist as South Carolina worked the ball around the perimeter to counter the Pirates’ 2-3 zone.

East Carolina responded with a 12-3 run pushing the pace to get within 26-24 with 3:27 before halftime, but South Carolina outscored the Pirates 9-4 and went to intermission up 35-28.

Saturday marked the first time the Pirates had welcomed a Southeastern Conference opponent to Minges Coliseum since 2002 when ECU beat Ole Miss, 65-58.

The Gamecocks hadn’t visited Minges Coliseum since Jan. 13, 1988, when South Carolina defeated ECU 78-51. The Pirates now are 2-3 in home games against South Carolina.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

