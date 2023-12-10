Richland County deputies investigate after 1 injured following shooting in Eastover

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured following a Sun. morning shooting in Eastover.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported just after midnight on Dec. 10, deputies were called to the 300 block of Joyner Street for a possible shooting.

Detectives said when deputies arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injury.

Authorities added the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or online here.

