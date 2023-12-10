SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heavy rain and gusty winds with a few storms this afternoon and evening

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A cold front brings us our next round of storms to finish out the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • First Alert Weather Day for this afternoon and evening.
  • Drying and clearing out overnight.
  • Much cooler next week.
First Alert Summary

It’s a First Alert Weather Day! We’ve kept it in place for the line of showers and storms that’ll move through the Midlands this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) risk of severe weather. To our east, where there’s more energy for storm development, a Slight (Level 2 of 5) risk of severe weather has been added.

Our main threats are heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60 MPH. There may be one or two storms that begin to weakly rotate, which is something we’ll be watching closely. The chances that a tornado develops are low.

After Midnight, we’ll dry out. Once this cold front passes through, we’ll be much cooler next week! Daytime high temperatures will only reach the mid and upper-50s. Even by Tuesday morning, lows for some of us will drop into the upper-20s.

First Alert Forecast

Today (First Alert Weather Day): A line of showers and a few storms in the afternoon and evening. One or two storms may be strong or severe. Chance of rain 100%! Highs in the low-70s.

Tonight: Widespread showers and a leftover storm through Midnight. Then, slowly clearing out. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: A few clouds. Highs in the upper-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-50s.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy skies. Cooler with highs in the low-50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

