Bronny James makes college debut for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(AP)
By The Associated Press and BETH HARRIS
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James made his college debut for Southern California on Sunday, coming off the bench nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest.

James entered the game about seven minutes into the first half, with some in the crowd at Galen Center standing and cheering. He missed his first shot, a 3-point attempt. Moments before, he tipped the ball away from a Long Beach State player, but the visitors got it back. The possession ended in a shot-clock violation for the Beach.

LeBron James arrived seconds before the national anthem and tapped his son’s rear as he passed by on his way to his courtside seat.

James joined his teammates for on-court warmups 90 minutes before tipoff. Wearing a white USC shirt and red sweatpants, he took a variety of jumpers under the watchful lenses of a baseline full of photographers.

Students lined up around one side of Galen Center and down an adjacent street waiting to get inside.

James was on a minutes restriction in his debut. He had a rebound in his first three-minute stint.

James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

James was recently cleared by his doctors and USC’s medical staff to participate in full-contact practice. Previously, he had been limited to working out on his own doing weights, cardio and shooting.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

