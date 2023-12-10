Awareness: “Forgetting Christmas,” how the newly released movie serves as a conversation stater to help seniors with memory loss during the holidays

WIS Awareness 10 Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

Christmas is a time to make memories with your loved ones, but what do you do when they begin to lose their memory? This week’s episode is centered around providing tips to seniors and caregivers of seniors who are suffering memory loss.

We begin this week’s show with Gerontologist Dr. Macie P. Smith. Dr. Smith provides support for those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, cognitive impairment, intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and their families.

She also serves as a Guardian ad Litem and Court Appointed Guardian for the Richland County Probate Court.

She joined Awareness to share tips on the signs of memory loss family members need to look out for when returning to their elderly family members for the holidays. She also explains the urgent next step you should take when you recognize those signs.

In addition to expert tips, Dr. Smith brought along gift suggestions for elderly loved ones who are suffering memory loss including a Joy For All Pet. For a limited time, enjoy 20% off your pet purchase by using code, DRMACIE20. Place your order here.

WIS Awareness 10 Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

Through an emotional, captivating, educational and entertaining storyline, the newly released film, “Forgetting Christmas,” captures what families go through, specifically Black families when it comes to loved ones experiencing cognitive issues such as dementia.

Cadell Cook, the writer and director of the movie, “Forgetting Christmas” has a majority black cast and targets the African American demographic. The two main relationships explored are the father/adult daughter relationship and the life-long friendship between women. With the main conflict of a parent developing early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. According to ALZ.org, 65% of African Americans know someone with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia.

Billie Jean Shaw went one-on-one with Cadell Cook as he explains the motivation behind the story line, his personal connection to the story and what he wants audience members to walk away with after watching the film.

“Forgetting Christmas” premieres in Columbia, Friday, December 16th at the Nickelodeon Theater . Tickets can be purchased here.

WIS Awareness 10 Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

In this segment, BIllie Jean Shaw talks with the main character in “Forgetting Christmas,” Melan Perez.

Melan portrays the character April, a young woman who vowed to never return home but must come home for Christmas to save her father from trapping himself inside his few remaining memories.

Melan shares details on how the relationship between April and her father not only educates the viewers about caring for someone with dementia but also how to forgive and move on.

“Forgetting Christmas” premieres in Columbia, Friday, December 16th at the Nickelodeon Theater . Showtimes are 11am and 1:30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

WIS Awareness 10 Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

Dr. Macie Smith is hosting the Columbia premier of “Forgetting Christmas,” as a licensed social worker and Gerontologist she says this film is spot, eductions viewers about dementia and serves as a good conversation starter as well for families.

Dr. Smith has several resources to help educate families on cognitive diseases resulting in memory loss.

She’s the co-host of a nationally viewed talk show, “Dementia Divas,” which ignites comfortable, informative conversations for about dementia. A tool gray for both caregivers and patients.

She is also a best-selling author. He latest book, “A Dementia Caregiver’s Guide to Care " says it all in the title. She gives an easy comprehensible layout on what caregivers need to know to help their loved one battling dementia. To order a copy of “A Dementia Caregiver’s Guide to Care,” click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.